Comfortable temperatures through Friday, then sweater weather for the weekend

It's time to say goodbye to the mild fall temperatures! Today will be another 10° cooler than yesterday after hitting 80° in Boise and Twin Falls. A cold front treks across the region this afternoon accompanied by breezy conditions and scattered showers for northern areas. The Treasure and Magic valleys will see additional cloud cover during the afternoon, followed by calmer winds and sunshine for the evening.

Idaho News 6

On Wednesday, temperatures climb to around 70° in Boise. Thursday and Friday will feature similar weather with mostly dry and seasonable early fall weather.

A strong area of low pressure over the Pacific moves inland and forms a closed low pressure system over northern California on Friday. By Friday night, scattered showers develop over eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho.

Idaho News 6

The weekend is going to feel more like late fall rather than early fall. Very cool temperatures and scattered showers are expected throughout the weekend. Temperatures will run around 10-15° below normal across Idaho, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s in higher elevations and upper 50s and lower 60s in lower elevation.

Idaho News 6

While temperatures still remain below average, it does look to begin to warm up next week.