Comfortable Temperatures for the Rest of the Week

Expect temperatures to stay in the low 80s all week before climbing to 90 over the long weekend ahead.

A cooler airmass is passing by to the north and that will keep our temperatures down this week but high pressure and heat will build back in as we reach the weekend.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s in most of the central mountains this week with Redfish Lake dropping into the 20s the next several mornings. In the valley, lows will be in the 40s then in the mid-50s by the weekend.

The smoke will be back for southern Idaho for much of the foreseeable future with some thinning each afternoon. The Valley County area will have the best chance of having the least smoke across the region.