Comfortable temperatures continue take a look at the weekend

Happy Friday Eve

We've got another wonderful day ahead of us.

Expect a clear start to the day, with temperatures sitting in the mid 50s. Grab a nice warm up of coffee and a jacket heading out the door. This afternoon temperatures will remain in the 70s!

There's a slight chance of scattered showers in Stanley, Ketchum, and Fairfield this afternoon. I would expect a timeline from 2pm-8pm. Otherwise the rest of the area looking nice and dry.

Idaho News 6

The weekend continues the wonderful cool pattern. Friday the thermometer increases slighty with afternoon highs near 76.

If you're heading to the Boise State game Saturday, be sure to keep the jacket with you. Will see spotty gusts over the area on Saturday, this will help that 70 feel a bit chillier at times.

Astronomical fall kicks off at 6:43am on Sunday. Say hello to Fall and treat yourself to a pumpkin spice latte.

Have a great Thursday

