Comfortable temperatures continue however dangerous heat is on the horizon here's what you can expect

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Enjoy the comfortable day ahead, temperatures will peak in the mid 80s this afternoon with a gusty breeze to help cool us down through the afternoon. Gusts will be strongest in the Magic Valley with 30-40mph possible, everywhere else can expect between 20-30mph. While winds will help us keep cool through the afternoon, it does raise the risk of wildfires. Due to the very dry conditions and gusty winds a Red Flag Warning has been issued through 9 pm tonight. If you see something be sure to report it to 911.

Idaho News 6

Fourth of July

Tomorrow a breeze will continue to stick around, however it won't be as strong as today. This will be the start of temperatures gradually climbing, peaking in the lower 90s. Good news is that I'm not tracking any rainfall! Enjoy the holiday Idaho.

Friday

Kicking off the official start to the weekend for some us with sunshine and temperatures peaking in the upper 90s. It's gonna be super important to continue hydrating, wearing sunscreen, and taking shade breaks.

Saturday-Monday

Heat will build as atmospheric thickness increases. This will cause a long term heat wave for us, temperatures next week appear to reach triple digits every day at the moment. Remind yourself about heat safety tips!

Have a wonderful holiday weekend Idaho

Remember to take care of yourself and others

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/