Comfortable start to the week will lead to a cool down and chance of showers into the weekend

We are through the middle of the week, and what a comfortable start it's been. Waking up this morning temperatures will hover between the 50s and 60s, a light jacket heading out the door wouldn't hurt. By this afternoon, you certainly won't want it temperatures will be peaking in the mid 80s. How wonderful mother nature is being this week!

Thursday I would expect winds to pick up a bit, temperatures will still be in the 90s in the afternoon. So this will only help us keep cool through the day. However, because of stronger wind gusts a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for Thursday for the Boise National Forests and Western Sawtooth Forest.

Friday and Saturday chances of showers still remain. Chances appear greatest on Saturday, it's possible we could see a few showers over the Treasure Valley and a more organized shower over the West Central Mountains. Either way if you're heading to the Boise Open, I would pack a rain poncho or umbrella.

As we prepare for the end of the work week and we start to think about the weekend, notice temperatures lowering to the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. We've got rain and cool weather on the way!

