Comfortable conditions continue through Tuesday

Expect a cloudy start to Monday followed by increasing valley sunshine but an increasing chance of showers in the central mountains. High temperatures will be in the upper

60s to near 70 in the valley.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and nice with low 70s on Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and a mix of sun & clouds. On Friday, clouds will increase with a chance of late-day showers & storms, temperatures falling into the 70s, and breezy conditions.

Over the weekend, temperatures will drop into the 60s with a slight chance of showers in the valley and a better chance of rain in the central mountains.

