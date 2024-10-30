Comfortable conditions continue ahead of a cool down and rain.

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Wednesday

Today will be fairly similar to yesterday with highs along the Valley Floors sitting in the 50s, and mostly sunny skies! If you're in the Central Mountains you can expect 40s to continue to take over the afternoon.

Winds will increase as we make our way into the afternoon and evening. It's possible that SE Oregon may see gusts between 20-30mph.

Tonight clouds will build in ahead of a warm front, this will bring in precipitation from the West as the Sun goes down. Valley Floors can expect rain, whereas mountains will continue to get snow showers.

Thursday

Pack the Umbrella, widespread rain will come in periods through the morning and afternoon/evening. If you are trick or treating it's best to bring a rain poncho or umbrella with you!

The weekend

Showers will continue as this shortwave trough pushes through the area, through Sunday with temperatures cooling towards the 40s!

As far as snow accumulations go, above 7000 ft elevation 9"-18"are possible, with 3"-6" through the Central Mountains.

As always take care of yourself and others!

Idaho News 6