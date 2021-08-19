Comfortable Conditions Continue

An unseasonably cool air mass is moving across Idaho bringing a welcomed relief from an unseasonably hot summer.

Boise only reached 77 degrees. That's the coolest day since June 10th which was the day we had heavy rain!

The valley will see a high just above 80 on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a nice cool morning.

By Friday expect the mid-80s for Boise with a sunny sky. This will be nice weather for the Albertsons Boise Open, The Caldwell Night Rodeo, and the Western Idaho Fair!

The weekend will start with a cooler day Saturday with valley temperatures back down to the upper 70s. Mountain showers are likely Saturday but sunshine returns for everyone Sunday with warmer temperatures across the region.