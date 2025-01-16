Watch Now
Coldest temps of the season are on the way

It's Friday eve everyone, let's continue to go through the week together.

There's not really any changes for today's forecast, if you enjoyed Wednesday today will be another walk in the park. Continue to keep the layers as you move through the day highs touch near 38°F!

Friday will bring the big changes, a front will move in from North to South. Bringing gusty winds, a bit of snow, and the coldest temperatures of the season! Morning lows into MLK weekend will drop towards the teens.

Low Temperature trend

Snow will be likely in Eastern Valley County, and the southern portions of the Magic Valley. Accumulations will hover near an inch (I also wish there was more snow!)

As for the rest of the week ahead, temperatures take a big dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s into next week.

As always take care of yourself and others, stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

