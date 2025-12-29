Coldest nights of December coming this week

After historic high temperatures in December, the coldest nights of this month are moving in as we close out 2025.

Overnight lows fall into the teens for many Valley floor communities from Boise to Twin Falls, all the way to Pocatello and beyond.

Mountain regions will get into the teens as you climb into higher elevations, still impressive after the warm December we have seen.

Dry conditions also stick around until the end of the year, but the start of 2026 looks to have some showers move in.

Nothing tracking to ruin midnight festivities as showers move in later in the day on January 1st. Rain is expected for the Magic and Treasure Valleys as temperatures look too warm for any snow accumulation.

Stay warm as we draw to a close of 2025!