Colder weather expected to arrive this week

We have seen a record November up to this point. The warmest tracking back to 1877. This week will drop that average, though, with very cool days ahead.

The Boise region is tracking just below an average of 50° over the span of this month, but a cold front kicks off the work week. Overnight lows on the valley floors are hitting mid-20s or lower. Highs also fall with the low 40s on the way.

We see a slight warm up going into Thursday, back to the 50s, but 40s return for the weekend, and near-freezing overnight lows are expected almost across the board.

Get those coats and jackets ready to go. Gloves are suggested when the sunsets too. It's going to get cold!