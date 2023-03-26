Colder than average temperatures persist

Expect chilly temperatures to continue into the overnight and on Sunday. High temperatures will run around 10-20 degrees below average. Most areas stay dry on Sunday, however there will be scattered snow showers in the east central mountains as Saturday's system departs the area.

Dry conditions continue on Monday but temperatures will still run 5-10 degrees below average. Wind gradually increases Monday into Monday night in eastern Oregon, the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley.

An upper level low pressure comes ashore on the northern coast of California on Tuesday. It pushes south and east throughout but will largely miss the area. However, cool and unsettled conditions can still be expected. Heavier snowfall is still in the cards for southern mountains.

An area of weak high pressure dries us out late week. It will be brief as a cold front pushes through into the weekend. A return to cool and unsettled weather can be expected.