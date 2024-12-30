Watch Now
Colder temperatures could lead to valley snow cover, here is my latest forecast

Colder air will filter into the area, and some sunshine will finally return to the valley for Monday and part of Tuesday. However, an approaching storm could lead to valley snow. This could cause some slick roads on Wednesday morning.

The long-term forecast indicates a significant storm system developing on Friday, bringing widespread precipitation and significant snow to higher elevation peaks through next weekend.

Here's a brief look at the forecast:

Tonight: Rain, with lows around 30.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with highs near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 36. Snow is possible after before dawn.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow, with highs near 38.

Thursday: A 30% chance of rain, with highs near 42.

Friday: Rain likely, with highs near 46.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain, with highs near 43.

