Colder temperatures and periods of snow will cause slick roads at times

Much colder air moving into Idaho
Posted at 3:48 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 17:56:41-05

Moisture continues to stream in from the southwest causing periods of snow and at times slick roads.

Road conditions will be slick at times through Monday even in the Treasure Valley with the worst conditions in the central mountains and ALL roads heading south into southeast Oregon and Nevada.

Drier and much colder air will move into the northwest dropping valley temperatures to near 10 degrees in the morning and in the mid-20s by mid-next week. Snow will let up for Tuesday and Wednesday but a cold storm will move into the area on Thursday. This could drop 1"-3" of snow in the Treasure Valley and 3"-6" in the McCall area.

