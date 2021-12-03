Colder and wetter weather is coming to the forecast this weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — 50-degree weather continues through Saturday. Saturday evening, showers sneak into the forecast. Snow will hit the mountains and creep into the valley as rain.

A gusty breeze brings cold air Sunday, this all happens before a large storm on Monday. Snow levels will be around 5000 feet with this storm so McCall and all of Long Valley could see 2"-5" of accumulation by Tuesday morning. Ski resorts will see at least 4"-7" of snow.

The Treasure Valley should see mainly rain on Monday. Although snow flurries are possible in the morning.

Another storm will arrive sometime on Wednesday and could last well into Thursday. This storm will drop 4"-9" of snow in the ski areas while the valley will see rain showers that could end as the first accumulating snow of the season.

