Cold with increasing morning clouds and fog as our inversion strengthens

Weather Discussion

High pressure over the western United States will bring mainly dry weather to the region with rising temps in the higher elevations and above-normal temperatures expected this week in many valley locations as well. Meanwhile, arctic air will continue to bring below-normal temperatures to the eastern half of the country.

Locally, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until December 6, 9:00 PM MST, due to poor air quality and stagnant conditions. The next threat for mountain snow will not come until NEXT weekend.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 8 pm, becoming mostly cloudy, low around 24, calm wind.

Monday & Tuesday

Morning low clouds and patchy fog before 2 pm then mostly sunny in Ada County, high near 41, calm wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, high near 43.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, high near 44.

Friday

Partly sunny, high near 44.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, high near 44.

Sunday

Partly sunny & breezy, high near 45.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for the timing of our next chance of snow.