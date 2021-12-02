Cold weather arrives by Sunday

Expect another mostly sunny afternoon on Friday with mild temperatures through Saturday.

A weak disturbance will drop some snow into west-central mountain ski resorts on Saturday. 1"-2" of accumulation is likely with little if any impact in the Treasure Valley.

Gusty breezes will usher in colder air for Sunday ahead of a more impressive storm set to hit the entire area on Monday. Snow levels will be around 5000 feet with this storm so McCall and all of Long Valley could see 2"-5" of accumulation by Tuesday morning. Ski resorts will see at least 4"-7" of snow.

The Treasure Valley should see mainly rain on Monday.

Another storm will arrive sometime on Wednesday and could last well into Thursday. This storm will drop 4"-9" of snow in the ski areas while the valley will see rain showers that could end as the first accumulating snow of the season.

This will be the beginning of a much colder, stormier weather pattern for our region. Stay connected for updates as winter weather sets in!