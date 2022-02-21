Cold & snow hit Idaho this week

I-84 over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle pile-up on snow roads. Westbound I-84 is likely to be closed through Monday night while eastbound is expected to open sometime Monday night! Snow showers will be scattered across the area between now and Wednesday morning. Minor accumulations are likely even in some parts of the valley.

Snows showers will linger well into Tuesday and even into Tuesday night in some areas.

Mid-winter cold will move in overnight and temperatures for the valley will plunge into the teens by Tuesday night with afternoon high temperatures for Boise holding in the mid-30s through the week.

A warming trend will commence over the weekend with temperatures in the 40s then climbing into the mid-50s by mid-next week!

