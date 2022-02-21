Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold & snow hit Idaho this week

Temperatures plummet to mid-winter levels
Videos
Cold & snow hit Idaho this week
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 18:30:12-05

I-84 over the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle pile-up on snow roads. Westbound I-84 is likely to be closed through Monday night while eastbound is expected to open sometime Monday night! Snow showers will be scattered across the area between now and Wednesday morning. Minor accumulations are likely even in some parts of the valley.

Snows showers will linger well into Tuesday and even into Tuesday night in some areas.

Mid-winter cold will move in overnight and temperatures for the valley will plunge into the teens by Tuesday night with afternoon high temperatures for Boise holding in the mid-30s through the week.

A warming trend will commence over the weekend with temperatures in the 40s then climbing into the mid-50s by mid-next week!

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on our wintry week ahead!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018