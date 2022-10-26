Cold, rain, and wind in store today

A round of moisture hits the region today as a mass of low-pressure from Pacific NW heads our way.

A couple of inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the central mountains above 4500 feet and less than 1/10th of rain in the valleys of southern Idaho. Drive safe on the roads as conditions will be slick.

Regional conditions will be primarily overcast throughout the day with conditions clearing up later in the afternoon.

It's going to be a chilly night as cold air settles into the region - well below freezing in the east central mountains so have those blankets ready as you're heading to bed this evening.

High pressure is set to begin building once again tomorrow and towards Saturday bringing temperatures closer to normal levels in the upper 50s.

We'll see another round of precipitation Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.