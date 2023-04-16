Cold front ushers in breezy and unsettled week

After being under the influence of a high pressure ridge the last couple days, a trough will approach from the west. A cold front pushes through overnight dropping snow levels down to around 5000 feet. A rain snow mix is likely in locations like McCall the next several days.

Another cold front will move through on Monday, keeping conditions breezy and even cooler. Some of the rain showers could transition to snow by Tuesday morning, with a slushy inch or two possible in the Boise Foothills. A gradual warm-up is expected thereafter as highs warm back above normal by next weekend.