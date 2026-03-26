Cold front stalls Idaho warm Spring start

Good morning to you Idaho, we have a much cooler day on the way with a cold front bringing our warm Spring start to a halt.

Chillier conditions are moving into the gem state with breezy weather as this front passes over. Temperatures for most areas are only expected to get into the 50's. Impressive to think that's from a week ago where we saw 80's to kick of Spring. Going into this weekend though, we will quickly forget about this cooler day.

Here's how your weekend looks to shape up:

Cold front stalls Idaho's warm Spring start

Conditions jump right back into the 70's on Saturday and Sunday. Skies stay pleasant up until the start of the work week. Forecast is showing rains return going into Tuesday for some much needed Spring showers. Temperatures in our 6-10 forecast is also tracking average. Warmer than normal conditions have been the norm for the last few months so its nice to see the cooler conditions come back.

Bare through this cooler day, a nice weekend is ahead.