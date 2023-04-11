Watch Now
Cold front passes through Idaho bringing cooler temps for the long run

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 5:11 AM, Apr 11, 2023
Warm air will be pushed out of SW Idaho today and long term trends are on the cooler side.

A trough of low pressure dominating the Pacific NW is migrating ahead towards the Gem State with cold front passing through the western Idaho Tuesday morning.

Around 10 AM, light snow/rain showers will pop up in West Central Mountains and wind speeds will be picking up in the Treasure Valley as the cold front passes through.

Overall, high temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. They will stay cool over the coming days.

