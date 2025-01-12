Cold front moves in bringing true winter temperatures

After a nice blanket of snow passed over most of Idaho on Friday evening, sunshine melted most of it today and more dry conditions are expected this coming week.

After that Friday system, a cold front is also coming into the area, making things chilly here in the Gem State for the foreseeable future. Expect consistent temps in the 30's for the valleys and 20's for the mountains with overnight lows being well below freezing for both.

As for the next system coming in, nothing is standing out on radar forecasts. Consistent clear conditions are expected moving into this week— so if you like sunshine and cool weather, this week is for you.

Overnight lows for the mountains will be in the single digits, so be aware of very cold nights ahead and stay connected to Idaho news6 for the latest on your forecast.