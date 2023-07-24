Cold front hits Monday bringing dry storms and dropping temps

A Pacific cold front heads towards Idaho Monday bringing some rolling thunderclouds and stormy activity this afternoon. It's still going to be hot out, but we're looking at some protection from the sun today with the cloud cover!

We start out the day with hazy skies due to ongoing wildfires, but this afternoon that cold front will push out that smoke...and bring in a change.

As this mass of low pressure migrates inland, stormy activity will pop up along its head. We are looking at the highest likelihood of dry lightning in the Magic Valley today around 5 PM. Everywhere else will see storm clouds throughout the day, but minimal activity.

Windy conditions will worsen this afternoon thanks to this atmospheric shift. Outflows from storms could be strong with gusts up to 30mph. This worsens fire weather danger and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for counties in eastern Oregon and Owyhee Co. in SW Idaho. Any fire starts could spread quickly due to the hot, dry and windy conditions. Be fire safe today!

Temps drop up to 10 degrees tomorrow thanks to this change. Look forward to low 90s Tuesday in the Treasure Valley...upper 80s in the Magic Valley.