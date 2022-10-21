Watch Now
Cold front hits Idaho! We'll see rain, snow this weekend along with cooler temps

Treasure Valley extended forecast
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 19:06:37-04

I want to stress safety this evening in central and southern Idaho as an active wet weather system descends on the region. Stay safe on the roadways because we could see some freezing rain and hydroplaning potential!

Friday afternoon a cold front is passing through Idaho and the Pacific Northwest bringing low-pressure to the region. This active system will bring us overnight rain showers and snow to our higher elevations - above 5000 ft.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas of the west central mountains due to the potential for treacherous conditions. This starts tonight and extends through Sunday as multiple days of rain/snow are expected. Be safe out there! I would caution against driving through the mountain regions of central Idaho and western Montana overnight as conditions could be pretty dangerous on the roads with ice.

Temperatures are set to drop significantly with all this low-pressure, so get those extra blankets ready and wear extra layers outside. It's going to feel chilly! Our highs this week will be in the low to mid-50s in the Treasure Valley, while the Magic Valley will see temperatures only reach the 40s on certain days.

