Cold front comes into Idaho after a rainy week

It was a rainy week with intense showers passing through the Treasure Valley. Sunday is expected to be clear but cooler weather and more precipitation is on the way.

I got to capture a phenomenal rainbow coming into the station today after some of the rain we saw on Saturday clear out.

The start of this wee will see some more rain on the way for Boise. Twin Fall will see their precipitation arrive between Monday and Tuesday with chances of rain snow/ mixes and possible accumulation.

A cold front will move in this week dropping temperatures. 40's will turn into 30's for the Magic and Treasure Valley's. Mountains will expect a cool down as well. Thanksgiving is looking like a clear day though for most parts of Idaho.

Colder is coming this week, make sure to bundle up!