Showers linger as the storm winds down, clearing expected on Wednesday

A cold front from the northwest will carry most of the current rain and mountain snow eastward out of the region overnight through Wednesday morning, bringing a brief period of dry and clear conditions before another system brings light precipitation chances this weekend.

Rain and high-level snow continue streaming across the area this afternoon, but conditions will improve significantly through Wednesday as the cold front pushes the moisture eastward. Snow levels are at their highest this evening, ranging from 6,000 feet in the far north to 8,000 feet along the Nevada border, just before the cold front arrives. Levels will lower overnight through Wednesday, dropping to 3,500 feet in the north and 6,000 feet near the Nevada border by late Wednesday afternoon.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 2/24/26

The main story Wednesday will be post-frontal west winds in southern Idaho, with speeds increasing to near advisory levels in south-central Idaho by midday, and stronger winds in eastern Idaho. A Wind Advisory was considered but will not be issued for the area at this time. Winds will decrease Wednesday evening as clouds clear later that night, allowing temperatures to finally cool to normal for late February. Patchy fog will form in valleys early Thursday morning as the cold, clear conditions settle in.

Friday will bring dry and clear conditions as northwest flow aloft associated with an upper-level ridge axis just offshore creates a welcome break from the recent active pattern. This quiet period will be short-lived, however, as the ridge breaks down late Friday into Saturday with an upper-level low moving into the California and Oregon region.

This system will shift flow aloft to westerly and southwesterly ahead of the low, bringing moisture back into the region. Precipitation chances begin increasing midday Saturday and remain elevated through late Monday as the upper-level low moves south and southeast from northern California. The greatest chances of precipitation are Saturday evening through Sunday morning at 30 to 50%, though amounts will be light with snow levels ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 feet.

Another upper-level ridge builds in as the low moves out, pushing temperatures well above normal through the end of the forecast period. Valleys will reach the low to mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday, or around 10 degrees above normal, signaling a significant warm-up to close out February.

Mountain Snow Conditions for Ski Areas

Snow levels dropping to 3,500 feet in northern areas Wednesday afternoon will provide some fresh snowfall for higher elevation ski areas as the cold front moves through. The weekend system will bring additional light precipitation with snow levels at 5,000 to 7,000 feet, limiting significant accumulations to the highest peaks. The warm-up heading into next week will affect snow conditions at lower elevation resorts, though higher terrain should maintain good base conditions.

Tonight

Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 42. Light wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday

Lingering morning showers. Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 53. Wind W 10-15 gusting to 24.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Diminishing wind.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a mild afternoon, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Mostly sunny & pleasant, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

