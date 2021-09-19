Cold front brings strong winds & a significant cooldown Sunday

NAMPA, Idaho — Wind gusts up to 50mph were pushed across Idaho Saturday evening.

These strong gusts worked with a purpose pushing a strong cold front eastward. Following the cold front came widespread rain which is expected on and off Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

In addition to the wet start make sure you keep your layers close! High temperatures across the Treasure Valley will not exceed the 60's. The almost 20-degree drop from Saturday to Sunday is short-lived. On Wednesday, our first official day of Fall temps will jump back up reaching 80.