Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold front brings strong winds & a significant cooldown Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:11 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 18:11:46-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Wind gusts up to 50mph were pushed across Idaho Saturday evening.

These strong gusts worked with a purpose pushing a strong cold front eastward. Following the cold front came widespread rain which is expected on and off Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

In addition to the wet start make sure you keep your layers close! High temperatures across the Treasure Valley will not exceed the 60's. The almost 20-degree drop from Saturday to Sunday is short-lived. On Wednesday, our first official day of Fall temps will jump back up reaching 80.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018