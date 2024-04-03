Cold front brings strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possibly hail. Here's what you need to know.

Good morning Idaho

A cold front arriving to the area by the afternoon is expected to bring strong thunderstorms. Possible impacts include lightning, heavy rain and hail, and damaging winds. Areas waking up to a storm or possible shower are the West Central Mountains. As we head into 10 am there's a chance of some pop up showers around the Boise mountains. However, the morning looks to be mostly pleasant.

As we head into 2 pm showers will favor a line from Ontario towards McCall, growing heavier into the Boise area by 9 pm. Areas in green represent spots likely receiving strong thunderstorms.

Idaho News 6

Total rainfall through Thursday night will be 0.75" to 1.50" in Baker County/OR and in Idaho North of the Snake Basin.

As we head into the weekend the wet and rainy weather pattern last through Saturday with snow showers possible. Drier conditions return Sunday with temperatures remaining below average til Tuesday.

We will continue to track these showers and storms as the morning continues.

