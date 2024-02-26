Cold Front brings heavy snow to the mountains and showers to the Valley Floors. Here's what to expect.

Good Morning Idaho!

There are currently several areas under advisories

Idaho News 6 Several watches and warnings. Areas gaining significant snow pack will see driving impacts. Drive safely on your commute today.

The Southwest Highlands and Southern Twin Falls

County zones will be under a Winter Storm Advisory from 5 pm this afternoon to 11 pm this evening. Wind gusts will get as high as 45 mph with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

Northern Elko County will be under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 pm PST or 11 pm MST. Heavy snow is expected in this area, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 6500 feet and 5 to 10 inches above 6500 feet. Wind gusts will be up to 55 mph.

A wind advisory is in place for portions of south central and south west Idaho from 8 am MST to 5 pm MST. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

Travel will be impacted in most areas seeing heavy snow pack, drive safely going about your day!

The cold front will move through the area around 8 am MST reaching McCall first and then pushing down to the lower Snake Plain between 10AM and 1PM MST. The Treasure Valley will receive mostly rain throughout the day with a brief snow shower expected around later morning. Temperatures will continue to drop until Wednesday afternoon. Then rain chances until Saturday!

Have a good Monday morning. Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos