Cold front brings breezy winds and temperature drop to Treasure Valley

A cold front swept through southern Idaho Monday, bringing breezy northwesterly winds and significantly colder temperatures that will persist through Tuesday before conditions moderate later in the week.

Wind gusts reached 30 to 40 mph from Mountain Home east across the western Magic Valley. The combination of colder air and breezy winds completely mixed out the valley inversion that had been trapping fog and creating stagnant conditions in recent days.

Winds will diminish late Monday with light winds expected Tuesday. Tonight's low temperature will drop to around 28 degrees with north winds around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 47 degrees. A slight chance of rain is possible Tuesday night before 11 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 35 degrees.

An upper-level ridge will build over Idaho and Oregon Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping most precipitation chances across northern areas. Snow levels will start around 3,000 to 4,000 feet Tuesday night and rise to 5,000 to 6,000 feet Wednesday. Light snowfall totals of 1 to 5 inches are expected above 5,000 feet.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 49 degrees. Thanksgiving Day looks pleasant with partly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees, about 5 degrees above normal.

A warm front Thursday morning will bring mild temperatures and increased precipitation chances across higher terrain. A cold front late Thursday into early Friday will moderate temperatures closer to normal. Mountain valleys could see a wintry mix Thanksgiving morning before transitioning to rain, though minimal travel impacts are expected.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is increased uncertainty in weather patterns, though below-normal temperatures are favored Sunday and Monday with a drying trend expected by Monday.

Daily Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light south southeast wind.

Tuesday Night: A 20% chance of rain before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: A 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

