Cold front brings 50+ mph wind gusts and blowing dust before a cooler, unsettled weekend arrives in Idaho

A cold front is sweeping through the region today, bringing dangerous wind gusts up to 60 mph, widespread blowing dust, and thunderstorms through this evening before conditions gradually improve heading into the weekend.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/13/26

Wind Advisory in Effect Today

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph in open areas and 20 to 30 mph in sheltered valleys are widespread across the forecast area, prompting the issuance of a Wind Advisory. The wind has kicked up dust from dry lakebeds, playas, and dry agricultural areas, reducing visibility to as low as 1 mile near dust sources while most of the area experiences a general haziness.

A few more hours of storms are possible in the Magic Valley before precipitation moves out of the area. Gusts up to 60 mph and lightning are possible in these storms, though the dry atmosphere will limit precipitation rates. The Wind Advisory on the Idaho side is set to expire around midnight.

Dry and Breezy Thursday and Friday

Behind the cold front, conditions will remain dry and breezy Thursday and Friday as tight zonal flow sets in aloft. Temperatures will drop to just above normal for this time of year. Afternoon minimum relative humidity values will stay very low, and the dryness will increase the daily temperature spread, bringing morning lows down to about 5 degrees below normal.

Significant Cooldown and Mountain Snow This Weekend

A large trough will move onshore and across the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies this weekend, bringing a significant cooling trend. Daytime temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees below normal by Sunday, along with breezy to windy conditions in northwest flow.

Precipitation chances of 30 to 50 percent are expected over the northernmost mountain areas, including McCall, Saturday night and Sunday. Higher terrain across the south will see a 20 to 30 percent chance of precipitation. Snow levels will lower to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet, bringing snow to higher elevations.

From Monday through Wednesday, the area will mostly stay under a dry west-northwest flow with temperatures trending back up toward seasonal normals.

This Evening

Gust wind Ada County west 25-45mph and slowly diminishing before sunset. Temperatures falling through the 60s.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. NW wind 11 to 16 mph could gust as high as 33 mph before midnight.

Thursday

Sunny & cooler. Much calmer, with a high near 74. Light NW wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Sunny, breezy & unseasonably cool, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.