Cold front approaching brings gusty winds, rain, and snow showers here's what you need to know

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Waking up this morning overcast skies will continue with temperatures sitting in the 40s! With a cold front expected to arrive this afternoon, there's a slight chance for rain heading into 2 pm. However, chances increase through the later evening. If you are heading to the grocery store past 5 pm be sure to grab the umbrella and keep it with you. Valley floors have a good chance of exceeding more than 0.10" of rainfall.

For those sitting along the Mountains, the front will arrive here first. Bringing showers from 2pm through the later evening. Snow showers will drop to 5,000 to 6,000 feet through Thursday morning. Therefore, it's possible for a light dusting 1-2 inches above 6,000 feet. Nevertheless, rain will also accompany this front bringing totals from 0.10" to 0.25"!

This will be a widespread rain event this afternoon, be sure to pack the umbrella this morning to prepare!

Tomorrow morning lows will be just shy of freezing, with temperatures expected to hover in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Take advantage of the cool and dry weather through Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday of the next work week brings us a good gulp of water and temperatures returning towards the 40s and 50s!

