Cold & dry weather continues for the valley

Temperatures held in the low to mid-30s in the valley Tuesday but with lots of cloud cover and some snow flurries.

A weak storm track continues over central and north-central Idaho into the weekend with light snow showers in the McCall areas and more appreciable snow falling at Tamarack and Brundage resorts. 4"-9" of snow has already fallen over the past few days and more light accumulations are likely again Thursday and Friday night. Bogus Basin has not seen any of this snow but may pick up an inch or so overnight.

The Treasure Valley will stay cold on Wednesday with temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark and a light wind causing wind chills in the teens and 20s. After a few snow flurries Tuesday night we can expect some sunshine at times on Wednesday then cloud cover Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Temperatures may slowly moderate into the mid to upper-30s by the weekend with no significant precipitation in the forecast now through mid-February. In fact, the inversion will try to reform at times as early as this weekend but weak disturbances will hopefully stop our air quality from deteriorating.

This lull in significant moisture will likely allow most basin snowpack numbers in southern Idaho to drop below average.

