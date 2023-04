SW Idaho is waking up to partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning and cold conditions.

A cold air mass continues to hover over the region sinking our temperatures. Highs in the Treasure Valley barely reach that 50 degree mark today...which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year!

We're looking at a slight chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon to move through the Treasure Valley and the West Central Mountains. Some t-storm cells could develop during this time.