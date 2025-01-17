Cold artic air will bring the seasons coldest temperatures

Good Morning and Happy Friday to you!

Bundle up as you head into your Friday and weekend. A front will arrive today bringing cold, dry arctic air. Behind it gusty conditions will form across our viewing area, wind gusts will near 20mph-30mph. Temperatures are going to feel below freezing across the area, despite highs sitting near 38°F. Layer up as you get ready for the day ahead, and don't forget the chap stick!

Idaho News 6

Keep in mind if you're heading up to the mountains, or generally anywhere where snow pack has stuck around! Temperatures will be the coldest. Notice over the weekend and into next week, morning lows drop into the negatives. Pack as many layers as you can to stay warm.

Idaho News 6

There's not much snow that comes in with the front, and the greatest chance looks to be over Eastern Valley County with snow fall being near an inch. As far as the month of January goes, it's been fairly dry and there still doesn't look to be to much snowfall in the forecast ahead. We normally average about 5.3 inches, and we have only seen about 2" thus far.

Into next week, temperatures increase slightly above freezing and the dry trend looks to continue.

As always take care of yourself and others,

