Cold and dry weekend ahead

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 20, 2023
This weekend is going to be chilly!

The region will see some isolated snow showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning due to a short wave of low pressure that will move through Idaho from the northwest.

Expect about a 50% chance of snow Saturday night in the Treasure Valley and a 20% chance Sunday morning in the Magic Valley.

The central mountains are looking to accumulate 1-4 inches with this system.

Other than that, conditions will be fairly dry and cold - temps really only hitting the mid 30's at the highest...brrr!

