Cold and dry weather to close out 2025

Idaho will not see showers for the rest of the year as we stay cold and clear until 2026 moves in.

Cold temperatures on the valley floor stay into the 30s for the next few days, climbing into the 40s as we close the year out, but skies are consistent. Nothing but clear and dry until we head into next year.

It won't be until next Friday that we see a major change in the forecast. Right now, we're sitting at a 50% chance of rain and snow moving in for southern Idaho. Those showers linger into the weekend, but the global forecasting system doesn't have much on the horizon when it comes to rain in the Gem state.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay warm, as colder conditions are sticking around!