Cold and dry Monday ahead, inversions continue

A Stagnant Air Advisory remains in effect for much of the Pacific NW today including areas of Idaho.

Monday's conditions will be fairly cold and dry with temps really only hitting the mid to upper 30s in most of the region. Brrr!!!

Expect mostly sunny conditions today with some cloud cover increasing through the afternoon.

A weathermaker will bring moisture to our region of Idaho tomorrow evening helping break up the inversions and brining precipitation to the valleys and mountains. Tomorrow afternoon and evening the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 60% chance of precipitation. We'll see a couple of inches of snow in our higher elevations while the lower valleys will see just a dusting.