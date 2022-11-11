Cold and dry conditions prevail

We're waking up to some early AM fog once again in the Treasure Valley and the West Central Mountains of Idaho. It will burn up as the sun comes out around 11am.

Idaho News 6

Conditions today will be partly cloudy in most of central and southeastern Idaho. Later today a weak trough of low pressure will push into the region brining some increasing cloud cover with a small potential for some isolated snow flurries, particularly in the West Central Mountains.

Temperatures remain well below normal throughout Idaho, warming up to the upper 30s in the Treasure Valley today, for example.

