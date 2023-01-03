Cold and cloudy day ahead, system hits tomorrow

Tuesday is looking to be a cool and cloudy day in southern Idaho.

Temps will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s by the afternoon - make sure to bundle up when you head outside - there's a slight wind chill today which makes our temps feel even colder.

We could see some pockets of precipitation today in higher elevations but impact is minimal.

A larger wet weather maker is set to hit the region tomorrow in addition to a warming trend.

Wednesday night into Thursday, widespread valley rain and mountain snow will move into the region. This is sure to impact mountain travel and early AM commutes Thursday.