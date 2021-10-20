Cloudy today, warm tomorrow, & wet weather this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — A weak low-pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest brings with it light rain favoring Baker County and central Idaho north of Boise. This low-pressure system is followed by yet another also carrying light rain but likely impacting southeast Oregon and higher elevations in southwest Idaho.

A weak high-pressure system brings dry and favorable conditions our way Thursday with highs in the 70's before taking a turn in a colder direction.

Southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho welcome a third low-pressure system Friday bringing about a quarter-inch of rain. Snow levels remain high during this time and morning rain/snow mixes can be expected in the mountains Friday through Tuesday.