Cloudy today, warm tomorrow, & wet weather this weekend

Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:12:57-04

NAMPA, Idaho — A weak low-pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest brings with it light rain favoring Baker County and central Idaho north of Boise. This low-pressure system is followed by yet another also carrying light rain but likely impacting southeast Oregon and higher elevations in southwest Idaho.

A weak high-pressure system brings dry and favorable conditions our way Thursday with highs in the 70's before taking a turn in a colder direction.

Southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho welcome a third low-pressure system Friday bringing about a quarter-inch of rain. Snow levels remain high during this time and morning rain/snow mixes can be expected in the mountains Friday through Tuesday.

