NAMPA, Idaho — 70-degrees and cloudy skies are in the forecast for today.

With sunshine sprinkled throughout the day expect some breezier conditions with winds nearing 17mph.

Overnight a cold front will bring showers to southwestern Idaho favoring early morning/afternoon. With this cold front comes cooler air so high temperatures will not exceed the 50's.

The weather dries up come Wednesday with the coldest day of the week expected on Friday.