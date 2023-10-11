Cloudy and cool on Wednesday, sunshine returns for Thursday

Today will start out cool and a bit dreary, with scattered showers throughout the morning commute. A low pressure system will move into central Idaho later Wednesday evening bringing very cool temperatures and more rain showers. Daytime highs likely struggle to hit 60° Wednesday afternoon.

A strong northwest breeze will also develop across southern Idaho during the day on Thursday. Areas east of Boise will see wind gusts as high as 40mph.

Precipitation comes to an end Wednesday evening and skies quickly clear overnight. By Thursday morning, some leftover low-level moisture will lead to fog development in the valleys. Otherwise, a sunny but cool day is expected.

A weak high pressure ridge will kick start a warming trend as we approach the weekend. Unfortunately, some high cloud cover moves into the region by Saturday morning, just in time for the annular solar eclipse.