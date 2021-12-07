Clouds & isolated showers Wednesday

Dense fog will develop in the Treasure Valley Tuesday night through Wednesday morning favoring the western, lower valley.

A weak disturbance will spread light snow into central Idaho on Wednesday and another one on Thursday will do the same. A few inches of snow is possible in the ski areas.

A more impressive plume of moisture developing in the eastern Pacific will spread more significant snow into the higher elevations starting Saturday afternoon and continuing much of the time through Tuesday. The ski resorts could see 1-2 feet of snow during this time. As always, stay connected for updates!

The Treasure Valley will see an isolated shower on Wednesday followed by colder breezes later in the day. Light snow showers could cause a dusting of snow Thursday night into Friday morning which may cause some slick road conditions.