Clouds & fog are not out of here yet, here is what you can expect

A complex weather pattern is unfolding over the region, bringing a mix of sunshine, fog, and precipitation. The next few days will see a battle between cold air lingering in the valleys and warmer air trying to move in from the coast.

Tonight, areas of fog will continue to develop, especially in the valleys and low-lying areas. This fog will be slow to clear, making for a chilly evening. As the night progresses, a reinforcing disturbance from the northwest will bring renewed snow showers to the central mountains, with accumulation up to two inches possible.

Monday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-40s. However, patchy fog will linger in the valleys and low-lying areas, especially in the morning. As the day wears on, the fog will slowly clear, making way for plenty of sunshine.

As we head into Tuesday, expect more of the same, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. However, patchy fog will continue to be a problem, especially in the mornings.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, a weak trough will move through the region on Thursday and Friday, bringing a slight chance of rain and snow. This system is not expected to be strong enough to mix out the inversion, so valley fog and stratus will likely persist.

By the weekend, a stronger system will move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing a chance of precipitation to the region. Snow levels will generally be near valley floors and minor snow accumulation in the Treasure Valley is possible. Light to moderate snowfall is possible in the mountains.

Tonight: Foggy and chilly, with lows around 27°

Monday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday-Friday: Slight chance of rain and snow, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Weekend: Chance of precipitation, with snow levels near valley floors.