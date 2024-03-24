Clouds clear for a pleasant but cool Monday

A few hit-or-miss showers are moving into western Treasure Valley, similar to yesterday, bringing the chance for heavy downpours, graupel, and gusty winds throughout the evening.

On Monday, showers will continue in the mountains while the valleys will see some sunshine with cooler temperatures. Snow levels will be around 4500 feet during the day, with light accumulation expected in the Central Mountains.

Tuesday remains unsettled as a disturbance passes through, leading to widespread snow showers in the mountains and scattered showers in the valleys. Wednesday will bring a brief warm-up and drying out as a high pressure ridge quickly passes through.

However, a more impactful system is set to arrive Wednesday night, bringing widespread showers to the Treasure Valley and heavy snowfall to the mountains. Ski areas could see over half a foot of snow, with a couple of inches possible in Long Valley.

As the system moves out on Thursday, cooler temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds will prevail. Friday looks to be similar, with showers continuing in the mountains.