Clouds and showers in the morning giving way to a pleasant Father's Day for the afternoon and evening

Southwest flow across Idaho provided a mild day but there was plenty of cloud cover ahead of a low pressure system moving into the Pacific Northwest. Ahead of the storm system, a cold front is making its way into eastern Oregon and will slowly track through Idaho during the overnight and early hours of Sunday.

Showers and gusty winds (gusts up to 30 MPH) will accompany the frontal passage tonight. As expected, the greatest shower coverage will be in the Central Mountains. Showers will linger into Sunday morning in the Treasure Valley, but quickly clearing out for a pleasant but much cooler Father's day afternoon. It will end up being mostly sunny by lunchtime.

Unfortunately that won't be the case for the Magic Valley, clouds and showers hang around through most of the day. As the low pressure moves inland into Oregon and Washington, it will continue to provide the chance for showers, especially in the mountains, for most of the upcoming week. Temperatures will also run 10-20 degrees below average through Wednesday.

Highs will generally be in the 60s in lower elevations, 50s in higher elevations. For many locations, this is the coolest airmass since mid-May. There is even the chance of accumulating snow above 7000 feet.