Clearing Skies with Dry Conditions and Spring-Like Warmth Ahead

A weak cold front pushing south and east through the region will exit by sunset this evening, bringing an end to scattered showers and setting the stage for a dry and pleasant stretch of weather before a weekend system brings light precipitation chances.

Scattered showers continue across southwest Idaho this afternoon while drier air is already filtering into southeast Oregon. A transient upper-level ridge will build from the west later tonight, leading to clearing skies. With recent precipitation and clearing conditions, patchy fog is expected to develop in sheltered valleys early Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be near seasonal normals, with lower valleys in the upper 20s to lower 30s and mountain valleys in the teens and 20s.

Spring-like weahter on the way!

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 2/25/26

Thursday and Friday will bring dry and stable conditions as the ridge shifts inland. Northwest flow aloft will keep temperatures slightly above normal by Friday afternoon, with breezy conditions expected each afternoon, particularly in the western Magic Valley and along ridgelines where gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph.

The next system arrives Saturday as an upper-level trough moves into the Oregon and California border region, bringing southwest flow aloft. Shower chances increase from southeast Oregon beginning late Saturday morning into afternoon, then move into southwest Idaho Saturday afternoon into evening. Precipitation chances will persist through Monday afternoon with chances around 30 to 50% area-wide. Snow levels will range from 5,000 feet near Baker City and McCall to around 7,500 feet near the Nevada border.

Behind this system, upper-level ridging will build back into the area, bringing spring-like temperatures with valleys reaching the low to mid-60s Tuesday, or around 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Ensembles hint at a cold front moving through late Wednesday, with snow levels lowering to around 4,000 to 5,000 feet and light snow accumulations over the mountains.

Mountain Snow Conditions for Ski Areas

The weekend system will bring light precipitation to mountain areas, with snow levels at 5,000 feet near Baker City and McCall providing some fresh snowfall for higher elevation ski areas. The spring-like warmth arriving Tuesday will affect snow conditions at lower elevation resorts, though the potential cold front Wednesday could bring a brief return to snow at mountain elevations.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny & comfortable, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Partly sunny & mildler, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday

Variable cloudy cover with some sun and a high near 56.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of rainin the morning then partial clearing and mild, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Mostly sunny & plesant, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

Sunny & unseasonably mild, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.