Clearer skies and Summer weather return to Idaho this week

We are in the final days of June and Idaho is still feeling the impacts of the cold front that brought wild thunderstorms and cooler conditions.

Clean up efforts are still happening across the region hundreds of thousands of gallons of water being collected from many neighborhoods across the Treasure Valley. Temperatures have also yet to bounce back to normal summer-like conditions, but soon we will see the normal weather for this time of year return. First off, we won't see much more rain. A couple of showers will pass over McCall and Cascade in the morning, but that rain should dissipate before it reaches any valley floors.

Clear skies are expected for the foreseeable future and a steady warm-up comes in just in time for the 4th of July holiday. America's 250th anniversary is shaping up to see mid-80s on the valley floors with very nice skies. Temperatures return to the 90s on Sunday, and I would be impressed to see cooler weather after this week's climb.

Enjoy the much nicer week that is ahead and get ready for what looks to be an incredible Independence Day! Cheers!